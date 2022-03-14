Jani replaces Magnussen in Ganassi Cadillac for Sebring

Neel Jani will join Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn to co-drive the No. 02 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R in the 12 Hours of Sebring on March 17-19. Jani has experienced success at Sebring before, co-driving with Bamber and Laurens Vanthoor to a second-place GTLM finish for Porsche in 2020.

“I am fortunate to have the opportunity to run with a renowned team like Chip Ganassi Racing, while returning to one of my favorite tracks and races in the 12 Hours of Sebring,” Jani said. “I’m eager to work with Alex Lynn and team up with a familiar face in Earl Bamber as we go for the checkered in the No. 02.”

The 38-year-old Swiss driver is replacing Kevin Magnussen, who was called back to the Haas Formula 1 team. He is no stranger to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race on the 3.74-mile, 17-turn Sebring International Raceway circuit in Florida – in addition to the runner-up finish for Porsche, he earned the pole position for the 2017 race with Rebellion Racing.

Jani’s credentials on the world sports car stage are even more expansive, with a long WEC career that includes several seasons as part of Porsche’s factory line-up and an outright win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2016 – the same year that he won the WEC title. He has also previously competed in Formula E, the Champ Car World Series and A1 Grand Prix.

“We’re thrilled that Neel Jani is available to be an integral part of our Cadillac team,” said Mike Hull, managing director of Chip Ganassi Racing. “His ability to win as a teammate at the highest global level of endurance sports car racing is proven with the unselfish mindset that’s necessary to win as a team.”

A Cadillac entry has won three of the five 12-hour races at Sebring International Raceway in DPi competition dating to 2017. Chip Ganassi Racing is looking for its first victory in the event since 2014.