Start prepping now for the VSCDA ‘Vee in 23’ 60th Anniversary Reunion Celebration

The Vintage Sports Car Drivers Association is out of the gate early, announcing plans to host the 60th Anniversary Reunion Celebration of Formula Vee at Road America in September 2023.

Following up on the success of VSCDA’s spectacular Formula Ford 50th at Road America in 2019, the Midwest vintage racing group plans to invite every vintage and variant of Volkswagen-powered single-seat Formula Vees, 1963-present, including air-cooled and water-cooled Super Vees and 1600cc Formula First machines.

“‘Formula Vee in 23’ is going to be a spectacular event, and VSCDA is thrilled by the response to the announcement,” said Alex Rorke, VSCDA president. “A sign of the enthusiasm the Vee community is showing for our 60th Anniversary Reunion Celebration is that FV stalwarts Phil Cull and Butch Deer have agreed to be Honorary Event Chairs. Further, Saturday will feature the DRE Cup Race and the winner will go home with the DRE Trophy, one of vintage racing’s most significant achievements.”

Read more details about the event at VintageMotorsport.com.