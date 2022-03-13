ORIW: Jim Campbell, VP of GM Performance & Motorsports

Jim Campbell, Vice President of GM Performance & Motorsports, joined us for an interview during Race Industry Week. Campbell leads Chevrolet and Cadillac participation in racing, including program management and marketing. He also directs the development and marketing of specialty vehicles and performance variants of production-based models. The interview was hosted by RACER founder Paul Pfanner.

