Comedian/author/racer Carolla joins Showtime Motorsports for Laguna Trans Am

Showtime Motorsports has announced that popular comedian, author, radio personality and podcaster Adam Carolla will make his Trans Am by Pirelli national series debut next month, as part of a new partnership with the Tennessee-based Franklin Road Apparel team led by Ken Thwaits. The race weekend is slated for WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, April 23.

Host of the “The Adam Carolla Show,” a talk show that set the record as the “most downloaded podcast” by Guinness World Records, Carolla will be behind the wheel of the No. 5 Franklin Road Apparel Showtime Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro. This is the sister car to the No. 7 Camaro driven by team principal Thwaits to a podium finish on the opening weekend of the Trans Am season at Sebring International Raceway.

Although primarily known for his show business career, Carolla is an experienced racer and already has a Trans Am podium to his credit, having finished P3 at Willow Springs in a Corvette C7.R in the West Coast Championship back in 2017.

This time, Carolla will be competing in the National Championship for the first time in what’s sure to be a bigger field. A big fan of vintage racing, in particular the Datsun and Nissan cars raced by his Hollywood Trans Am forerunner Paul Newman, Adam was understandably thrilled to have the opportunity to race in the great muscle car series again.

“I’m excited to take part in the upcoming Trans Am race at Laguna Seca and drive the Franklin Road Camaro,” said Carolla. “Thank you to Ken at Showtime for this opportunity and AVD Motorsports for putting it together. I’m looking forward to it.”

Team owner/driver Thwaits said, “Adam is a great driver in his own right and it’s a great fit to have him in the car. If anything, Trans Am cars have gotten faster since Adam drove the Corvette a few years ago, but they’ve also got more grip and handle better. We’ll do our best to make sure he’s fully comfortable in the car and he’s familiar with some members of our team. I’m looking forward to having him alongside me on track and a part of the Franklin Road team!”

Carolla also has track experience racing several vintage cars including the 1979 Le Mans class-winning Porsche 935. He has an enviable car collection that includes 13 of Paul Newman’s original race cars — something that is a frequent topic on his automotive podcast, CarCastShow.com.