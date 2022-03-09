Skip Barber Racing School launches $500,000 iRacing Series

Skip Barber Racing School will be hosting the Skip Barber Formula iRacing Series again for 2022, where drivers will compete over six weeks of action for the ultimate prize in motorsports: a fully funded seat in the real-world Skip Barber Formula Race Series.

The Formula iRacing Series features a weekly Hot Lap qualifier where drivers attempt to set the fastest laps to earn entry to the race. From there, the top 20 drivers of the week will compete in races where cumulative points will be earned based on finishing position. Between qualifying and the race that week, drivers will have an opportunity to gain guidance from Skip Barber Racing School instructors in online test sessions. With over $500,000 in prizes at stake, the ultimate winner will earn a seat in the Skip Barber Formula Race Series!

Drivers will compete in the iRacing Formula iR-04, iRacing’s equivalent to the Skip Barber Formula Car at six tracks on the 2022 Skip Barber Formula Race Series schedule, including iRacing’s virtual versions of Lime Rock Park, Virginia International Raceway, Watkins Glen International, Sebring International Raceway and Road America, as well as tracks we currently operate our collection of racing programs including Laguna Seca. Through our continued partnership with iRacing, the world’s premier motorsports racing simulation, the weekly races will be broadcast on iRacing.com/live , the official home of iRacing live streaming coverage.

“There is so much racing talent in sim racing. Our first Esports series saw venerable sim racer Johnny Guindi go from winning our online competition to winning the real-world Skip Barber Formula Race Series two years in a row. We are excited to partner with iRacing to find the next crop of sim-racers ready to step into a real-world race car,” said Skip Barber CRO Joe Monitto.

“We’re excited to continue our longstanding relationship with the Skip Barber Racing School by supporting the Skip Barber Formula iRacing Series in 2022,” said iRacing director of sales and marketing Otto Szebeni. “Our organizations share a common goal in helping the next generation of aspiring racers make the transition into real-world racing and starting their way up the ladder. We expect to see plenty of hard-fought competition over the six weeks of action, and with the most realistic sim racing experience on the market at their fingertips, we know that whichever driver wins the championship will be competitive in the Skip Barber Formula Race Series!”

The Skip Barber Formula iRacing Series kicks off on Monday, March 14 at Lime Rock Park with the first Hot Lap Qualifier, with the first race to be broadcast on Saturday, March 19th. Drivers can register at http://www.skipbarber.com/iracing-series.