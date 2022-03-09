RACE INDUSTRY NOW: A woman's place is on the track - Celebrating women in motorsports

Join us for Episode 209 of the RACE INDUSTRY NOW tech and business webinar: “A Woman’s Place is on the Track – Celebrating Women in Motorsports”.

With Lyn St. James, Co-Chair of WIMNA; Taylor Ferns, USAC racer, law student, operations director; Cindy Sisson, CEO, GSEvents; Madison Conrad, powertrain reliability specialist for Roush Yates Engines; Terri Talbert-Hatch, adjunct faculty, Purdue School of Engineering and Technology/IUPUI, administration donsultant Dallara; and Jim Jordan, SRO Director TC America. Hosted by Jeff Hammond from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.

Wednesday, March 16 at 9:00 AM PST: No charge; click here to register