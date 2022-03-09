Porsche, Toyota race cars feature in record-setting Gooding & Co. Amelia Island auction

The most significant sale of the week was a 1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C-SS Teardrop Coupe, which sold for $13,425,000 and set a new world record for the French marque at auction. But two rare racing machines played significant roles in Gooding & Company’s early March 13th annual Amelia Island Auction, the company notching $66,534,480 in sales, achieving a 92 percent sales rate and selling 19 lots for more than $1 million each in a single day.

Gooding & Co. topped its first live event of 2022 auctioning off the striking Figoni et Falaschi-bodied Talbot-Lago Teardrop Coupe which will go down in history now as the most valuable French automobile ever sold at auction.

But the sale of the 1967 Toyota-Shelby 2000 GT also made global headlines when it sold for $2,535,000, simultaneously setting the world records for both the most valuable Japanese car ever purchased at public auction, and the most valuable Toyota sold at auction.

