Williams keen to increase performance in Bahrain

Williams will look to exploit the performance of its 2022 car at the final pre-season test in Bahrain this week after working on the FW44 since Barcelona.

Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi enjoyed strong mileage as Williams made a solid start to 2022 in the first test, with Albon the fourth most productive driver over the opening three days. While head of vehicle performance Dave Robson said there were positive signs from Barcelona, he’s looking for the team to step it up a level for the final test in Bahrain later this week.

“The main objective of the test this week is to build on the learning from the track session in Barcelona and to start to increase the performance of the car,” Robson said. “We got a useful preview of the FW44 in Barcelona and although the cars were only back in Grove for a few days before being transported to Bahrain, we were able to do quite a lot of work on them, which should help us to exploit the best performance this week.

“Conditions in Bahrain will be more demanding than they were in Spain, with the hotter track temperatures affecting the tyre performance and the stronger wind gusts challenging the aero characteristics much harder,” he continued. “This will be an excellent opportunity to test the car in a different environment and to use the data we gather to predict how the car will perform throughout the season ahead.

“We were reasonably happy with our work in Barcelona, but we are looking to do even better this week as we seek to push the performance of the FW44 forwards as well as ensuring that the car is fully race ready for the season ahead.”

Although Barcelona is a familiar testing venue, the temperatures and gap between the test and Spanish Grand Prix can limit its value. Latifi says the coming three days will be more crucial given the expected warm weather, but also the fact that the season-opening opening race in Bahrain takes place the following weekend.

“I’m super excited to get to Bahrain for testing,” Latifi said. “After sampling the FW44 in Barcelona last week, I’m curious to see it on a track that is going to have more representative conditions.

“It’ll be a good opportunity to see what we can do and build upon the progress and learning we currently have. The additional running will also be much more relevant for the team as we’re racing there a week later, so I’m really looking forward to it.”