Imola to remain on F1 schedule until 2025

Imola will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until 2025 after signing an extended race-hosting deal.

The iconic Italian circuit returned to the calendar in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the European replacements for the numerous cancelled races that year, and retained its place on the schedule in the early part of last season. With another one-year deal keeping Imola involved as the fourth round of this season’s championship, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has committed longer-term and will remain on the schedule for three years beyond this season’s race.

“I am delighted that we will be continuing our excellent partnership with Imola for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix until 2025,” said Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1. “The circuit is iconic and has been part of the history of our sport and they have done an incredible job of hosting two races during the pandemic. It is a proud moment for our Italian fans to host two races and for all our fans around the world to see this fantastic circuit on the calendar for the future.”

Imola first hosted Formula 1 in 1980, and remained a staple until falling off the calendar after 2006. Angelo Sticchi Damiani, president of the Automobile Club of Italy, said he is looking forward to seeing the venue continuing to build upon its history with the world championship.

“Imola, its great history and the strong tie of its territory to the world of engines deserved this recognition,” he said. “This is not only a great success for sport in Italy, but also a great enrichment for the top international motorsport series that has confirmed in its calendar for several years one of the most difficult races, but also the greatest, and the one that’s mostly loved by both drivers and teams.”