F1 won’t race in Russia again after terminating contract

There will not be a Russian Grand Prix in future years after Formula 1 terminated its contract with the race promoter following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This year’s race in Sochi was already cancelled by F1 in response to the war, but the sport had a longer-term contract to race at Igora Drive near St. Petersburg from 2023 onwards. Following a further discussions this week, F1 has decided it will not race in Russia in the future and as such has cancelled the existing deal.

“Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter meaning Russia will not have a race in the future,” an F1 statement read.

The move comes despite the FIA opting against banning Russian drivers and competitors from international competition, a decision that was criticized by some national federations such as Motorsport UK who made their own decision to prohibit Russian and Belarusian competitors racing.

F1 has yet to confirm a replacement race for the Russia date of September 25 this year, with Sochi having originally formed the first leg of a tripleheader also featuring Singapore and Japan.