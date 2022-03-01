Kvyat calls upon FIA and IOC to avoid ‘unfair solution’ of Russian bans

Daniil Kvyat believes the IOC’s recommendation to prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in international competitions is “an unfair solution”, and that sport should be used to unite people.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem called an emergency meeting of the World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) on Tuesday to discuss the IOC’s call after the recommendation was sent to all sports governing bodies in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Former Formula 1 driver Kvyat – who would be affected by such a ban as he is due to race for G-Drive in the World Endurance Championship this year – took to social media to call for a different solution to be found.

“I really hope for a peaceful solution to this situation in Ukraine, and that we can all live in peace,” Kvyat said. “Hopefully all parties can find a solution by sitting together and through a respectful dialogue.

“It horrifies me to see two brotherhood nations in a conflict. I don’t want military actions and wars to influence the future of humanity. I want my daughter and all children to enjoy this beautiful world.

“I also would like to highlight and address all sports federations across the world including IOC that sport should remain outside politics and disallowing Russian athletes and teams from participating in world competitions is an unfair solution and goes against what sport teaches us in its principle – the unity and peace.

“Who else if not us sports people will help to glue nations together in the upcoming times?”

Should the WMSC agree with the IOC and enforce a ban, it would mean Haas driver Nikita Mazepin will be unable to race for the team this season. Mazepin’s seat is already in doubt due to the backing he receives from Russian firm Uralkali.