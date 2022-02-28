Dickerson joins Jr III Racing for Sebring

Reigning IMSA Prototype Challenge champion Dakota Dickerson will make his IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with Jr III Racing at Sebring.

This will be Jr III Racing’s third race in the WeatherTech Series after contesting Petit Le Mans and Road America last season. Dickerson will join a lineup of Ari Balogh and Garett Grist for the 12-hour race.

“I am excited to be joining Jr III Racing for the Sebring 12 Hours,” Dickerson said. “Being familiar with the Ligier as well as competing against the team, it was an easy yes because I know the quality of the car and the pace are top-notch.

“Our test together went very well and working with Ari (Balogh), Garett (Grist) and the crew came naturally. My goal is to perform and hopefully help bring the No. 30 Airbnb Ligier to victory circle.”

Dickerson, who was also a champion in the F3 Americas and F4 United States series, has 17 starts in the Ligier JS P320.