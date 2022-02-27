Nine drivers sent to the back of Fontana Cup field

The list of big-name NASCAR Cup Series drivers who will have to come from the rear of the field Sunday at Auto Club Speedway is now at nine.

Three more drivers joined the list overnight due to unapproved adjustments on their cars. All three were slated to start inside the top 13 in the Power Wise 400.

Joey Logano will drop to the rear from the seventh position. Team Penske had to fix the right side and right rear of Logano’s No. 22 Ford after he tagged the wall coming off Turn 4 in qualifying.

Brad Keselowski will drop from the ninth position. A spin off Turn 2 in qualifying damaged the underbody of Keselowski’s RFK Racing Ford, which also required repairs.

An ignition issue in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet sends reigning champion Kyle Larson to the rear after the team could not fire the car on Sunday morning.

Logano, Keselowski, and Larson join six drivers at the rear of the 39-car field who did not clock a time in qualifying for various reasons.

Almirola spun during his qualifying attempt. Kevin Harvick crashed during practice, and his car underwent extensive repairs that kept him off the track. Ross Chastain also crashed in practice, and Trackhouse Racing spent its time preparing a backup car.

Darrell Wallace Jr. damaged the right side of his car during practice. Wallace tagged the wall entering Turn 1 and, because he needed repairs, did not qualify.

Justin Haley did not make a lap because the team had to change the oil cooler after practice.

Kurt Busch was not permitted to attempt a qualifying run because of three inspection failures.

The green flag from Fontana is 3:47 p.m. ET on FOX.