Record-setting lap secures Sebring pole for Dyson

Chris Dyson drove his No. 20 Gym Weed/Altwell Ford Mustang to the top of the speed charts in qualifying for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli TA race, shattering his already record-setting time in practice earlier Friday. With a 1m57.838s, Dyson set the new Trans Am TA class lap record at Sebring International Raceway. In practice, Dyson ran a 1m58.569s, a lap already faster than the previous TA qualifying track record set by Ernie Francis Jr. in 2021 (1m59.224s).

“That was just a fantastic qualifying session. The car has been really good since we got here,” said Dyson. “I just have to take my cap off to the guys for their unrelenting commitment all winter to make sure I have a great racecar every single weekend. We are thrilled to put our new branding partner, Gym Weed, on the pole with a new track record, and I’m absolutely thrilled to be up front for tomorrow’s race. We won a dramatic one here from the back last year. It’s going to be nice to start from the front this year and pick up where we left off last year at VIR. I couldn’t be happier. We’ve got a long race tomorrow, and we’ll try to celebrate at the end of it.”

The remainder of the top five was composed of Martin Ragginger in the Peter Gregg Foundation Chevrolet Camaro, (1m58.039s), Paul Menard in the Franklin Road Apparel Camaro, (1m58.774s), Ken Thwaits in the Franklin Road Apparel Camaro (1m59.780s) and Amy Ruman in the McNichols Co. Chevrolet Corvette (2m00.788s).

In the GT class, Luca Mars’ Race for RP Ford Mustang was the quickest, with a record-breaking time of 2m10.180s, and Lee Saunders was the fastest in the SGT class in his Landsearch LLC Dodge Viper, with a lap of 2m12.971s.

