Kyle Larson to promote dirt racing event

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and FloSports have announced a partnership to put on a dirt racing event in April.

Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee will host the ‘Kyle Larson Presents, FloRacing Dirt Late Model Challenge, Powered by Tezo’ on April 14. It will be a $20,000 to win race.

“This is pretty cool,” said Larson. “I’m excited to partner with FloRacing and Volunteer Speedway on this event. I hope we can get a few NASCAR guys to participate in the event for some extra preparation leading into the Bristol dirt race.”

Volunteer Speedway, which is less than an hour from Bristol Motor Speedway, is a four-tenth mile track banked at 32 degrees. It is known to be one of the fastest dirt tracks in the country.

Larson and FloSports will co-promote the event. The broadcast, exclusively on the FloRacing streaming service, is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and tickets will be sold at the gate the day of the race.

“Kyle Larson is widely recognized as one of the best drivers in the world and we are excited to collaborate with him on this race,” said Michael Rigsby, vice president, motor sports, FloSports.

“We’re building an awesome event that we hope fans will love. This is going to be an incredible weekend of racing in Tennessee and FloRacing will be there to bring all the action to fans tuning in around the world.”

The event will be three days before NASCAR takes to Bristol Motor Speedway (April 17) for its second running of the Food City Dirt Race.