Vettel vows not to race in Russia if F1 doesn’t cancel

Sebastian Vettel says he has already made up his mind and will not race in the Russian Grand Prix if the race is not cancelled by Formula 1 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine this week, with the situation escalating overnight as Russia launched a major military assault on the country. With F1 scheduled to race in Sochi in September, Vettel says he will not compete if the race remains on the calendar, although the Grand Prix Drivers Association has not yet considered the issue.

“As GPDA we haven’t spoken on this subject so I can’t speak on behalf of the GPDA,” Vettel said. “In my personal opinion, obviously I woke up again to this morning’s news and I was shocked. I don’t know. I think it’s horrible to see what is happening and obviously if you look at the calendar we have a race scheduled in Russia.

“For myself, my opinion is I should not go — I will not go. I think it’s wrong to race in the country. I’m sorry for the innocent people that are losing their lives, that are getting killed for stupid reasons and a very, very strange and mad leadership.

“I’m sure that is something we will talk about, but as I said on behalf of the GPDA we haven’t come together yet. But personally I’m just really shocked and sad to see what’s going on. We will see going forward, but I think my decision is already made.”

Formula 1 simply says it “will continue to monitor the situation very closely” but has no further comment on the race at this stage.

While the majority of drivers said they expect F1 to make a decision rather than have to make their own, Max Verstappen added his personal view.

“I think when a country is at war it’s not correct to race there, that’s for sure,” Verstappen said. “But it’s not only what I think, it’s also how the whole paddock is going to decide what we do next.”