Haas to run in plain white on final day of Barcelona testing

Haas will drop its Uralkali livery and branding for the final day of pre-season testing and run in a plain white color scheme amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The team’s Russian title partner is controlled by Dmitry Mazepin, who has ties to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, holding a meeting with him only last month. After Putin ordered troops into Ukraine this week, the team’s funding has come under intense scrutiny, as has its livery which unsubtly depicts the Russian flag.

In response to the situation, Haas issued a statement on Thursday night that it will change the color scheme for the final day of testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

“Haas F1 Team will present its VF-22 in a plain white livery, minus Uralkali branding, for the third and final day of track running at Circuit de Barcelona–Catalunya on Friday,” the team said, already dropping the Uralkali title from its name. “Nikita Mazepin will drive as planned in the morning session with Mick Schumacher taking over in the afternoon. No further comment will be made at this time regarding team partner agreements.”

The announcement comes as team principals are set to join a conference call with Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali to discuss the situation, with unease over the sport’s agreement to race in Russia in September.