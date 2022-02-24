Gallery: CVAR’s River City Road Races

Corinthian Vintage Auto Racing opened its 2022 season last week at Circuit of The Americas with its River City Road Races Revival. The event featured a diverse group of over 150 entries and competitive racing within each of the seven groups.

VM photographer Jay Miller was on hand to capture and share the racing throughout the weekend. Look for a full write-up in an upcoming issue of Vintage Motorsport magazine. For now, enjoy a few of Jay’s photos from the Austin, Texas event.

View the gallery at VintageMotorsport.com.