F1 ‘very closely’ monitoring Russia/Ukraine as Haas skips media session

Formula 1 says it “will continue to monitor the situation very closely” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while Haas pulled team principal Guenther Steiner from media duties amid the crisis.

A military operation launched by Russian president Vladimir Putin has received global criticism and led to severe sanctions being imposed on the country, which is set to host the Russian Grand Prix — which Putin has attended on multiple occasions — in September. F1 says it is keeping an eye on the developments but has made no decision on the race’s future.

“Formula 1 is closely watching the very fluid developments like many others and at this time has no further comment on the race scheduled for September,” an F1 spokesperson said. “We will continue to monitor the situation very closely.”

The sanctions imposed could have financial implications for Haas, as the team has a Russian title sponsor in the form of Uralkali. The company is controlled by Nikita Mazepin’s father Dmitry, who held a meeting with Putin last month to talk about its operations and prospects.

While a Haas spokesperson stated “presently, there is no knock-on impact” on the relationship between the team and Uralkali on Thursday morning, the situation is developing rapidly and a further statement could be provided before the end of the day.

Haas pulled Steiner from a planned FIA press conference on Thursday in Spain and declined to offer up a team representative, with Sebastian Vettel stating in the same sessions that he will boycott the race if it goes ahead.