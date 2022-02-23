SRX unveils 2022 schedule, confirms return to CBS primetime

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) and CBS Sports have announced the 2022 schedule and tracks for the six-race, short-track series returning to primetime Saturdays this summer for the second season on CBS starting Saturday, June 18 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola. Races will air on six consecutive Saturday nights at 8:00 PM, ET on CBS Television Network and Paramount+ throughout the summer of 2022.

Four new venues takes their place on the calendar for the series’ second season. After opening at Five Flags Speedway, the series will head to South Boston Speedway in South Boston, VA, then return to Stafford Motor Speedway where the series launched last season. The back half of the series will feature a return to the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway before a stop at I-55 Raceway then the final and championship race from Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio on July 23.

“We had a great first year and now we’re looking to build off that momentum going into 2022 with a selection of tracks that blends old and new,” said SRX co-founder Tony Stewart.

“All the tracks last year delivered great energy, but we’re looking to spread that wealth a little bit this year. Stafford and Nashville are back, and they’re going to be joined by four new tracks – Pevely and Sharon for guys like me who love the dirt, and Five Flags and South Boston, two of the most prestigious pavement tracks around. We’ll hit some different areas of the country and deliver SRX to fans who might not have been able to see us in person last year.”