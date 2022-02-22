IndyCar international TV reach expands for 2022

Television coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series will be available to audiences in more than 200 countries and territories around the globe during the 17-race 2022 season, the series has announced. The roster of partners is set to broadcast and stream North America’s premier open-wheel racing series to audiences in Europe, Latin America, Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

“The NTT IndyCar Series is a truly global product with athletes hailing from 14 nations and partnerships extending across major countries and continents,” said Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp. “We’ve prioritized relationships that expand both our reach and visibility, bringing our racing action to new audiences and expanding our fan base. We’re pleased to welcome back more than two-thirds of our 2021 partners while adding exciting new ones to our growing lineup, as well.”

Many key partnerships have been announced, renewed or expanded heading into the new season, including:

• A new relationship with ESPN across Latin America will bring live coverage to key markets including Mexico and Brazil.

• Sky Group, which has provided coverage on Sky Sports UK since 2019, has expanded its commitment to the series with the addition of Sky Sport Germany (including Austria and Switzerland) and Sky Italia.

• STAN Sport will be the new streaming partner in Australia, showing every race live and advertisement-free. STAN’s sister broadcaster Nine Network also will show race highlights mid-week.

• Canal+ will bring the action to French audiences, and also will provide coverage in Switzerland and sub-Saharan Africa.

• Movistar+ will return for a sixth consecutive season as INDYCAR’s exclusive partner in Spain home of reigning series champion Alex Palou.

• Gaora will continue to broadcast all races in Japan.

• Ziggo Sport will make an expanded commitment as IndyCar’s partner in the Netherlands.

• Viaplay and V Sport continue with IndyCar coverage in the Nordics. Viaplay will also expand its rights portfolio to include Poland, Iceland and the Baltic States of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

• Sportsnet in Canada, Sky Sports in New Zealand, Supersport in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa, Network 4 in Hungary, Arena Sport in the Balkans, Viasat Sport East in Russia & CIS, Sport TV in Portugal and VOO Sport in Belgium are also among broadcasters for the 2022 season.

“The fans are so important to IndyCar, and they motivate us racers to give them the best show possible each weekend,” said reigning Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves (pictured, top). “It’s extra special to me that my Brazilian fans have access to all of the IndyCar action. My home country is where my heart is, and although I’m racing here in America, I want to make them proud back home.”

The 2022 NTT IndyCar Series season begins with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding on Sunday, Feb. 27.