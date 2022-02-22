Dale Coyne Racing partners with HMD for Indy Lights

The HMD Motorsports team has become Dale Coyne Racing’s newest NTT IndyCar Series co-entrant with signing of David Malukas to drive the No. 18 Honda, and in kind, DCR has become the newest co-entrant for HMD Motorsports’ Indy Lights program.

“This is a mutual partnership where we look to take advantage of several synergies,” Coyne said. “We are excited to have David and the HMD brand in IndyCar and equally excited to have the chance to play a role with a championship caliber program in Indy Lights.”

On the HMD side, the new alignment with DCR in Indy Lights created a talent pipeline between the two Illinois teams.

“We are both Chicago-based businesses and our geographical location has already allowed us to take advantage of rewarding opportunities,” said Henry Malukas, owner of HMD. “Additionally, our Indy Lights drivers have a program that they can strive to get to, and we have another avenue to cross promote in both IndyCar and Indy Lights.

“We will also continue our relationship with Global Racing Group and the No. 24 entry of Benjamin Pedersen. While four of our five cars will race under the HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing banner, Benjamin will compete under the Global Racing Group with HMD Motorsports effort.”