VIDEO: Special occupants of the Shelby American Museum

If you haven’t already visited the Shelby American Museum (featured in depth in the Sept/Oct 2009 issue of VintageMotorsport magazine), let this serve as yet another reminder that it is an experience that really should be on the must-see list if you ever find yourself in the Denver area. The collection of one-of-one cars and memorabilia housed there is staggering, and it serves as a great way to experience the essence of all things Shelby American.

The Petersen Automotive Museum recently produced a number of videos showcasing the Boulder museum for their YouTube channel as part of their ongoing Global Garages series. The videos include a 13-minute tour of the entire vehicle collection.

Following that are deep dives into the Ford GT40 MK II (chassis P/1015) that Ken Miles drove to victory at the 1966 24 Hours of Daytona and a controversial second at that year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans; the unrestored and preserved Shelby Cobra CSX2345 that was one of five 289 FIA roadsters built and the one in which Bob Bondurant drove to a World Manufacturers Championship in 1965; and lastly the Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe CSX2299, one of six built and winner at Daytona, Sebring and Le Mans.

View the rest of the video series at VintageMotorsport.com.