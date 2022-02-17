Flying Lizard returns to GT4 America with Sabo and Lee

The famous Flying Lizard logo will once again adorn the side of a racecar in Pirelli GT4 America, with Elias Sabo and Andy Lee set to compete for the team in an Aston Martin Vantage GT4. The last time the team had a presence in the series in 2020, Flying Lizard Motorsports swept the team and driver titles. In addition to GT4 America, Sabo will run a second Vantage GT4 in most GT America events.

“It’s great to welcome new racers to the Lizard family and to return back to again race with Aston Martin, a manufacturer we’ve had great success with,” said program manager Darren Law. “I have personally known Andy for a long time and recently met Elias, and I’m proud to welcome them to the team. They’re both proven racers and I’m looking forward to challenging for more championships this year in SRO America.”

The approaching season will be first year racing the Aston Martin Vantage GT4 for both Sabo and Lee. Sabo first joined what was then the Pirelli World Challenge in 2018, participating in six races in the SprintX GTS Pro/Am category, racing a McLaren 570S GT3. In 2020, he began a two-year stint racing Audi machinery with Lee, running an Audi R8 LMS GT4 in the GT4 America Pro/Am class and an Audi R8 LMS GT2 in GT America.

“Getting the chance to represent Flying Lizard is a dream come true for me,” said Lee. “Elias and I are eager to learn from the team as we change cars from the Audi to the Aston Martin GT4 for the upcoming season. The last time Flying Lizard competed with the Aston Martin in the GT4 Sprint-X division they won the championship. That’s very confidence-inspiring and we look forward to working hard to continue that winning tradition.”

The Lizards clinched the four 2020 team driver titles with 17 wins and 21 podiums between the 2020 GT4 America Sprint and GT4 America SprintX program with drivers Michael Dinan and Robby Foley. The remarkable success earned the team their seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth championship titles since the team’s professional racing inception in 2004.

“We are delighted to have Flying Lizard back with Aston Martin Racing,” said Huw Tasker, head of customer racing at Aston Martin. “We’ve enjoyed working with them in the past and we know what a great combination AMR and Flying Lizard can be following our super-successful partnership in 2020 that included a clean sweep of four SRO GT4 championships. The Vantage GT4’s growth as a competitive proposition continues in the GT racing market around the world, and we expect Flying Lizard will fully contribute to that in 2022.”