No Abu Dhabi action yet from FIA after key F1 Commission meeting

The FIA will not yet provide any information on its analysis into last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix despite it being a central topic in a Formula 1 Commission meeting on Monday.

The meeting took place at F1’s headquarters in London and featured team principals alongside F1 representatives and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. It was the first meeting of the year and had been earmarked as the time when the detailed analysis that was promised in December would be presented to the teams, with next steps also expected, although the latter was not forthcoming.

“The FIA president led detailed discussions of the 2021 FIA Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix,” an FIA statement read. “Feedback from the Commission on matters raised will be incorporated into the president’s analysis and he will publicly present news of structural changes and action plan in the coming days.”

Sources inside the meeting told RACER that some general directions were outlined but that no specifics were yet offered from the FIA, although they are willing to wait to see what the follow-up is in the coming days before judging the outcome of the analysis.

Any changes proposed by the FIA will need to be ratified by the World Motor Sport Council at its next meeting in Bahrain on March 18.