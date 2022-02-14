Magnussen joins CGR for Sebring IndyCar testing

Former Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing driver Kevin Magnussen has been added to the team’s testing roster at Sebring. According to CGR managing director Mike Hull, Magnussen is spending the day in Alex Palou’s No. 10 Honda as part of a driver evaluation test. Palou will take over testing duties in his car on Tuesday.

The Dane got his first taste of NTT IndyCar Series machinery last year with Arrow McLaren SP as he stood in for the injured Felix Rosenqvist at Road America, and despite his recent return to CGR’s Cadillac Racing effort at the Rolex 24 At Daytona in January, the ex-Formula 1 driver is committed to racing for the new Peugeot factory FIA World Endurance Championship outfit in 2022.

With one or more potential vacancies to fill in the CGR IndyCar roster in the coming years, RACER understands the outing with Magnussen is meant to give the team a look at the 29-year-old in an open-wheel setting which, if the desire and opportunity should arise in the future, could present an interesting avenue for both parties to pursue.