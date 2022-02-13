Race-prepped classic Toyota set for Gooding & Co.’s Amelia Auction

Gooding & Company’s press office has been firing off a string of press releases highlighting many of the more desirable collectibles that will be up for bid at its March 4 Amelia Island Auction. Two race-prepped mid-1960s sports cars from Japan and Germany topped the list for us.

The first, a 1967 Toyota-Shelby 2000 GT, is the very first serial-numbered example built, and the first of just three cars that Carroll Shelby prepared for the SCCA’s C Production class — Toyota’s first foray into American motorsports. Originally finished in Solar Red and configured in right-hand drive, MF10-10001 is one of the original show cars used by Toyota Motor Sales USA to introduce and promote the 2000 GT publicly. After its promotional duties, Shelby worked with Toyota engineers on both mechanical and aesthetic modifications preparing it for the ’68 SCCA club racing season.

