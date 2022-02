Following its online launch at the team’s Gaydon, UK headquarters earlier in the week, Aston Martin Racing’s AMR22 made its track debut at Silverstone as Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel both drove the car in one of the team’s two allocated “filming days.”

Under F1 regulations, the team is allowed to complete a maximum of 100km on Pirelli demonstration tires. Proper testing will have to wait for F1’s official shakedown test at Barcelona from February 23-25.