Wehrlein leads Porsche 1-2 in Mexico City E-Prix

Pascal Wehrlein led home Andre Lotterer in a historic one-two for the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team in Mexico City, with the pair finishing nine seconds clear of the pack, and both driver and team sealing their first victories in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Porsche executed the perfect race, with Wehrlein leading from Julius Baer Pole Position and fending off championship leader Edoardo Mortara (ROKiT Venturi Racing) early on. The pair did drop into the pack behind the Swiss-Italian and Jean-Eric Vergne (DS Techeetah) for a brief period but gained a mighty energy advantage on the rest while still matching the leaders’ pace.

Into the final 15 minutes, Wehrlein and Lotterer picked their moment and dispatched Vergne and then Mortara for the lead, and from there, the Stuttgart manufacturer dictated in both pace and energy management.

By the checkered flag, Wehrlein and Lotterer had nine seconds in hand on the rest and were able to soak in the adulation of the tens of thousands of fans packing the Foro Sol stadium as they toured to the finish line — more than making amends for the heartbreak in Puebla last season.

“That was really satisfying — with all the history I have here in Mexico it feels amazing to have the first victory for me and the team,” said Wehrlein. “I am so grateful for this team, I really love them. The car was amazing, and Andre did an amazing job. Today was our day, so let’s celebrate this evening.

“It was very important for me [to win here], I have raced here a couple of times in the championship and been close so many times. Here in Mexico last year was heartbreaking to finish in P1 but then get disqualified. It was payback this weekend and it feels amazing.”

Vergne was able to bring the DS Techeetah home in third, with teammate Antonio Felix da Costa battling to fourth after a number of skirmishes. Mortara did enough to retain the drivers’ championship lead with fifth — the Venturi more marginal on energy than the Porsches and DST cars as the race wore on.

“It was an interesting race — I had more energy than Mortara and was looking good for the win, but then my team asked me to change the strategy and I lost a lot of positions all of a sudden,” explained Vergne. “I was able to get it back, but not catch up with the Porsche. But I am very happy with this podium.

“It has been a tough weekend for me — I had food poisoning yesterday and I did not feel very well today. But congratulations to the Porsche boys, they did an amazing race — the last time I did a 1-2 was with Andre, so well done to Porsche. Let’s keep pushing to score points in the races and come back in the championship.”

Reigning champion Nyck de Vries (Mercedes-EQ) scrapped to sixth, a second ahead of Envision Racing’s Robin Frijns.

Sebastien Buemi (Nissan e.dams) showed a stronger turn this time out to take eighth and points, just ahead of teammate Maximilian Guenther and Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti).

Mortara heads the standings by five points over de Vries, with Wehrlein jumping to third with the Round 3 race win.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship continues with Rounds 4 and 5 in Rome, Italy, on April 9-10.