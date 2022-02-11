SCCA partnering with Formula E again for Brooklyn races

SCCA Pro Racing is pleased to once again assist with the operation of the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on the streets of Brooklyn, July 15-17. The New York City ePrix will host Rounds 11 and 12 of the 16-round 2021/2022 calendar.

Automobile Competition Committee for the United States (ACCUS) and United States Race Management (USRM) will continue to be the primary leadership as they are with all FIA World Championship events held in the U.S.

SCCA Pro Racing volunteers will assist in the trackside specialties as the all-electric Championship takes on the challenging concrete jungle for a double-header weekend in the Red Hook neighborhood against the iconic Manhattan skyline and Statue of Liberty.

“We are happy to continue our partnership with FIA Formula E in 2022 and support ACCUS and USRM again this year,” said Eric Prill, SCCA Vice President of Road Racing. “The weekend format is unique for not only the drivers, but volunteers as well. The caliber of competition is always top notch, making this one of the most exciting series currently racing.”

The all-electric Championship activities start with Friday training before races on Saturday and Sunday. Volunteers who commit to the weekend will receive a double-occupancy hotel room with transportation to and from the racetrack each morning and evening, along with additional swag.

Professional race marshaling experience is required for flagging/communication and intervention positions, but there are roles for those without experience. Equipment and hospitality marshals will also be utilized during the event as well, and the roles are perfect for those with a passion for racing and the ability to lift equipment and walk/stand for longer periods of time.

COVID safety protocols will be in place to protect all participants. Additional details on these protocols and testing procedures will be provided soon.

Volunteer registration is now open online. Click here to register.