Catching up with: Oliver Askew

Michael Andretti was awash with enthusiasm after his 2019 Indy Lights champion Oliver Askew made a successful debut for the Avalanche Andretti Autosport FIA Formula E team last month.

With veteran Andretti Formula E teammate Jake Dennis leading the team in Riyadh with a third-place finish in Round 1 and a fifth in Round 2, Askew gave a proper accounting of himself in the field of 22 cars by claiming ninth in the first race and 11th in the second.

Facing a new all-electric car to learn, along with a full calendar of new tracks and new rivals to process, the 25-year-old’s transition from IndyCar to the high-tech world of Formula E went about as well as Askew’s boss could have expected.

“I think everybody was really impressed with Oliver, and he really loved it as well,” Andretti told RACER. “He was excited about it and pumped after the first race and said he had a lot of fun for his first weekend. I think he’s gonna do really well; to score points in your first race is pretty good. And then the second day, we screwed up as a team in qualifying.

“We sent the guys at the wrong time and he didn’t get the good track and that’s why they didn’t do as well, which affected their race; but still overall, I think our pace was good and the driver situation is really good. The team, all the engineers; everybody’s really getting along so I feel really positive about this year and Oliver’s a great new part of it. I’m hoping he stays with us for a long time.”

With the first event in Saudi Arabia behind him and the Mexican E-Prix set for this weekend, Askew called in for a quick interview to discuss life in Formula E and all of the adjustments he’s making to excel in the new challenge. Listen below or click here.