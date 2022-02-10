Bayne returns to Xfinity Series with JGR

Trevor Bayne is set to return to NASCAR, running in the Xfinity Series for the first time since 2016 in a limited schedule with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Bayne became the youngest ever Daytona 500 winner in 2011 with the Wood Brothers but his career was sidetracked by health issues, and he has not raced in the Cup Series since 2018. He will run seven races for Gibbs in the No. 18 Toyota Supra and work with crew chief Jason Ratcliff. Devotion Nutrition will sponsor Bayne’s efforts.

Auto Club Speedway on February 26 will be Bayne’s first race with the team. From there, he’ll compete at Phoenix Raceway (March 12), Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 28), Nashville Superspeedway (June 25), New Hampshire (July 16), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Oct. 15), and Homestead-Miami Speedway (Oct. 22).

“Returning to NASCAR with Devotion Nutrition and Joe Gibbs Racing is beyond huge for me,” said Bayne. “Devotion is a super passionate family-run business with a mission to help people live a healthy lifestyle. Their passion is something I certainly relate to.

“Over the past three years, I didn’t know if I’d ever get an opportunity to race for wins again, but my desire to do so never faded. I’m so excited to have this opportunity to work with Jason (Ratcliff) and everyone at JGR. I want nothing more than to come back stronger than ever and put that Devotion Nutrition GR Supra into victory lane.”

Bayne’s last Xfinity Series start was for Jack Roush when he finished fifth at Watkins Glen. He has 152 career starts on his resume with 73 top-10 finishes and two wins.

Bayne last ran a NASCAR national series race in 2020 as one of the drivers splitting time in the No. 45 truck for Niece Motorsports. Across the three national series, Bayne has 347 career starts.

“We are proud to be a part of Trevor’s return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing,” said Dana Lynn Kaye, owner of Devotion Nutrition. “We are extremely passionate about our brand and excited about the platform JGR, and NASCAR provides to reach new consumers and educate them on how Devotion Nutrition can become an easy part of a daily healthy lifestyle.”

Bayne will be one of multiple drivers in the No. 18 this season. The team’s additional drivers and sponsors will be announced at a later date.