PODCAST: Chase Purdy

Chase Purdy’s newest opportunity in the Camping World Truck Series is with Hattori Racing in the No. 61 Toyota Tundra. He takes The Racing Writer’s Podcast through his journey of climbing the racing ladder and landing there.

*When he knew he wanted to be a race car driver and competing all over the southeast

*What go-kart racing is really like

*What makes late models so fun

*Going through a rough two-year gap without racing

*Landing a full ride with GMS Racing to moving to Hattori Racing

*Wanting to get a chance in the HRE trucks and being teammates to Tyler Ankrum

*No more excuses

*Being a young driver getting to know a new team

*How Purdy feels about the ‘respect’ topic in the Truck Series

*Learning from veterans, including recently with Kurt Busch