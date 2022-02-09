Cadillac previews new GTP/LMDh contender

Cadillac has released teasers of its forthcoming GTP/LMDh car, which will be fully unveiled this summer ahead of the class’s racing debut at the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona. The defending IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship manufacturer champions will be partnering with Dallara to develop the car, just as it did with the current DPi chassis.

Drawing from Cadillac’s previous racing success, the Cadillac GTP race car will be co-developed by Cadillac Racing Design and race car manufacturer Dallara. The prototype will feature a new Cadillac engine package in conjunction with the GTP common hybrid system.

“While the new race car will take into account IMSA and ACO regulations, Cadillac’s brand characteristics will be instantly recognizable, many of which are seen on our V-Series vehicles today,” said Chris Mikalauskas, lead exterior creative designer, Cadillac. “It will artistically combine form and function to influence the development of the forthcoming race car. Elements of Cadillac’s brand DNA, such as vertical lighting and floating blades, will be present throughout.”

Last year, Cadillac announced that it will compete in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTP class and Automobile Club de l’Ouest’s LMDh category in 2023 with a fourth-generation Cadillac V-Series prototype. Notably, this will mark the brand’s return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans after 21 years; its last outing coming with the Northstar LMP.

“Cadillac has a long history of performance success on and off the track, which drives excitement for our fans and customers,” said Rory Harvey, vice president of Cadillac. “That excitement was never more evident than last year when we saw extraordinary demand for the V-Series Blackwings right after they were revealed.”