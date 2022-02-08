TV ratings: Busch Light Clash

NASCAR’s new-look Busch Light Clash at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles opened the sport’s Next Gen era with an impressive TV audience.

The inaugural event, airing Sunday evening for East Coast viewers, averaged a 2.32 Nielsen rating and 4.283 million household viewers on FOX, per ShowBuzzDaily.com. That comfortably beat the the audience for last season’s Cup Series championship decider at Phoenix, which averaged a 1.95 rating and 3.214 million viewers on NBC, and was the highest rated Clash event since the last time it aired on FOX in 2016. In fact, it’s not all that far from the average for last year’s Daytona 500 — which admittedly included a lengthy rain delay — at 2.80/4.8m on FOX. And while competition in early February might be sparser than during the regular season, last Sunday also featured the Winter Olympics on NBC, as well as the NFL’s Pro Bowl on ABC.

The preliminary rounds on FOX earlier Sunday afternoon averaged a 1.57 rating and 2.564m viewers.

Last year’s Clash was held during Speedweeks at Daytona — where it ran on a Tuesday night and on FS1 — and averaged 0.93/1.6m viewers.

Monster Energy Supercross action from Glendale Saturday night on CNBC averaged a 0.11 rating and 240,000 viewers Saturday night. On the same Saturday last year, starting a couple hours earlier in Indianapolis on now-defunct NBCSN, Supercross averaged 0.16/274K.