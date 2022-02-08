Submissions open for 2022 Wendi Allen Scholarship

The Wendi Allen Scholarship Fund (WASF) benefiting female drivers wishing to compete in or grow their involvement in SCCA autocross is now accepting applications and nominations for 2022 award winners.

Nominations or applications are due by March 1 and should include what makes someone a good nominee, how they got started in autocross, competitive background, SCCA involvement and plans for the 2022 SCCA Solo season.

Three women will be chosen to receive $1,500 a piece to assist with travel to Tire Rack National Solo events and the Tire Rack Solo Nationals Championship. Additionally, the SCCA will waive entry fees for scholarship winners to all Tire Rack National Solo events attended during the year.

A selection committee of successful female SCCA Solo drivers will make the final decision on the prize after reviewing the 2022 nomination and application forms. The scholarship was established by the family of late multi-time National championship driver Wendi Allen and is one of the many projects supported by the SCCA Foundation. The goal of the WASF is to support women and assist them in becoming more successful drivers. Since 2014, the WASF has lent a hand to 20 worthy female autocrossers.

Continuing its long-standing position of helping all racers, including support for women in motorsports, Mazda will again support one of the scholarship winners who competes in a Mazda.

“The Wendi Allen Scholarship aligns with the goals of Mazda Motorsports, to assist competitors in chasing their motorsports ambitions,” David Cook, Manager, Mazda Motorsports Business Development, said. “It’s a privilege for us to work with the folks at SCCA to support this scholarship, and continue to watch and root for all of the past winners of the award.”

The remaining two scholarships will continue to be funded by the SCCA Foundation, who accepts donations on the Foundation website all year long for the WASF and other worthy projects.

2021 scholarship winners Tracey Burkhard, Karen Thomas and Felisha Welninski joined previous WASF recipients including Lori Rothmuller, Sarah Tooth, Elisabeth Flannagan, Elizabeth Wildenberg, Jennifer Vance, Cindy Duncan, Haley Oosterhof, Elayne Man, Johanna Foege, Youmna Zalzal, Lexie Murray, Tara Arnette, Jessica Black, Lacie Edens, Samantha Bray, Emily Brown and Amy Wunsch.

The SCCA Foundation is accepting donations earmarked for the Scholarship and for its other initiatives advancing opportunities for women’s involvement in the Club. SCCA members can go to the Member Account Portal (MAP) to make a donation.

Click here to apply or make a nomination.