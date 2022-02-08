Enerson targeting Indy 500 return

Young open-wheel talent RC Enerson is searching for a new team to help him vie for one of the 33 starting spots in May’s Indianapolis 500. The Floridian made his first of three IndyCar starts in 2016 with Dale Coyne Racing, returned for a one-off with Carlin Racing in 2019, and joined the new Top Gun Racing team last season where he tried to qualify the No. 75 Chevy at the Speedway with the underfunded outfit.

Enerson, who turns 25 in March, returned to give Top Gun its first NTT IndyCar Series start at the second Indy Grand Prix race on the IMS road course, but it appears his future Indy 500 plans might come with a different team if he’s able to find a new opportunity.

“We’re just trying our best to be in something for the 500, but there’s just not a lot of open seats at all right now,” Enerson told RACER. “Talking to some of the other team owners, they’re like, ‘No, we’re sticking with this number of cars, and that’s that.’ I’m hoping the window isn’t closed. From leaving the Indy GP to now, we’ve been looking for sponsorship dollars and whether we can even be there at the 500. So, as of right now, I won’t be there with Top Gun.”

If a drive in the 2022 Indy 500 isn’t possible, Enerson would like to make a return to IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in a prototype.

“That’s the goal right now, and we’re searching like crazy just to see what’s out there for Indy,” he said. “But then also on the same side, I’m trying to do something in a LMP3 car this year. We’ll see. I’m looking for anything in the longer races where they need an extra driver. That’s all I’m working on until there’s something in IndyCar that works out.”