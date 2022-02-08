1929 Duesenberg tops Worldwide Auctioneers Arizona sale

Worldwide Auctioneers made a triumphant return to Arizona for its annual boutique sale, the January 26 Scottsdale Auction kicking off the week’s catalogue auctions with a diverse offering of pre-war sports, classics, and custom automobiles plus select American muscle cars.

High sale honors went to a Pebble Beach award-winning 1929 Duesenberg Model J Berline, one of the first Duesenberg Model Js delivered when new, that brought a resounding $2.26 million. An extraordinary 1935 Delahaye 135M Competition Drophead Coupe (one of only four Delahayes built by Figoni in 1935 and the last known survivor) sold for $1.43 million. And a historic and impeccably documented 1932 Chrysler CH Imperial Cabriolet — the first car crafted by famed European coachbuilders Bohman & Schwartz — realized $940,000.

Other notable sales went to an expertly restored factory black, shaker hood 1970 Dodge Hemi Challenger R/T that brought $329,000 and an iconic and exceptionally original 1991 Lamborghini Diablo that sold for $302,000, while a celebrated one-of-a-kind 1961 Chevrolet Impala “Double Bubble” Custom realized $252,000.

See more highlights from the auction at VintageMotorsport.com.