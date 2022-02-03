ORIW: Beth Paretta and Paretta Autosport

Back in December, Beth Paretta, owner of Paretta Autosport and some of the team joined us for an interview during Race Industry Week. Guests included Mallorie Muller, Crew; Lauren Sullivan, Aero Engineer; Madison Conrad, Mechanic / IR Tire; Maria Grady, Photographer; Linda Rosenberg, Marketing; and Ayla Agren, Spotter. Paretta Autosport made history last year in becoming the first ever female-led racing team competing in the Indy 500. Hosted by Paul Pfanner.

Click here to watch the full interview.

K&N Engineering will present the first Race Industry Now webinar of the season on Wednesday, February 9 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET: Tech Webinar: “Filtration for the Future” by K&N Engineering.