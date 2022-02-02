Racing on TV, February 5-6

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live telecasts unless noted.
Saturday, February 5
|Clash
practice
|12:30-2:30pm
|
|Clash
qualifying
|8:30-9:30pm
|
|Glendale
|10:00pm-1:00am
|
Sunday, February 6
|Clash heats and
qualifiers
|3:00-5:00pm
|
|Clash main event
|6:00-8:00pm
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay
Comments