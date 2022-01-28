Raikkonen named Kawasaki team principal in MXGP

Kimi Raikkonen’s first confirmed role after his Formula 1 career will be as team principal of the Kawasaki factory team in the MXGP class of motocross racing.

The Kawasaki Racing Team confirmed its 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship line-up that includes Raikkonen’s position alongside team manager Antti Pyrhonen. The pair have entered Kawasakis in motocross privately in the past but Raikkonen will now dedicate more time to the factory-backed effort.

“It’s no secret that, for me, one of my great passions in life for many years has been motocross but this team is not what you might call a hobby; it’s very serious, very focused and we aspire to be the best we possibly can,” Raikkonen said.

“Now, I have retired from racing I will be able to spend more time on this project; not on the daily issues but more from a strategic point of view using my experience of how teams work and what creates success on the world stage.

“Everyone, including myself, is delighted that Kawasaki has chosen us to be the Factory team. I know that the chance of success is always greater with direct factory support, so this translates into a great opportunity for us as the new Kawasaki Racing Team in MXGP.”

Raikkonen ended his F1 career at the end of the 2021 season, having made a record 349 starts since making his debut in 2001.