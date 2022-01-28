Davis’ Porsche, Wilkins’ Hyundai claim Daytona MPC poles

Andrew Davis put the No. 8 McCann Racing Porsche on pole in qualifying Thursday, with a lap of 1m52.770s. It earned Davis the Motul Pole Award by 0.262s over Billy Johnson in the No. 59 KohR Motorsports Ford.

“I got a really nice tow out of the Bus Stop (chicane) through NASCAR (Turns) 3 and 4 and caught the draft from that,” said Davis, whose co-driver is Michael McCann. “That draft, as we know at Daytona, plays a big role. That was key for that lap. … I’ve had some big runs around here, but that tow was huge.”

Tyler Maxson drove the No. 77 Bryan Herta Autosport Elantra to the pole position in TCR with a lap of 2m02.766s. It gave Maxson his second career Motul Pole Award and came as a surprise since the No. 77 was one of the Hyundais that didn’t arrive until after the Roar test.

“We didn’t get this car in time to prepare,” said Maxson, who’ll share the car with Mason Filippi in the race. “We are running a different car than in the Roar and these guys did a fabulous job, just getting the car together and making it as fast as it is. I didn’t think we’d have the outright pace for it but got the pole.”

Maxson’s crew gambled using slick tires for qualifying, despite the course being wet in places.

“We thought it would dry out enough and it was,” he said. “The course was a little damp still and it was a little tricky, but the Hyundai Elantra TCR handled amazing.”

Friday’s four-hour race streams live on Peacock and IMSA Radio beginning at 1:35 p.m. ET Friday.