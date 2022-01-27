SRO Motorsports America announces new staff appointments

SRO Motorsports America announced staff promotions and additions to strengthen its growth in North America. SRO is expanding the team to support growth and customer service in key areas – operations, team relations, marketing, and communications. The U.S. team will collaborate with global SRO counterparts in Europe, Asia, and Australia.

SRO Motorsports America President Greg Gill noted that, “I am pleased to recognize and promote four of our key team members and add to our team for 2022. As we grow the SRO America organization it is important to bring in people who have both experience in how things operate, as well as add knowledge for how we can constantly improve. These promotions and additions will benefit the series, participants, and partners.”

Effective immediately:

Brian Hughes was promoted to VP, Operations. Hughes is recognized as a leading logistics and operations professional within both motorsports and corporate settings. Prior to joining SRO America,Hughes had extensive experience with Champ Car, IMSA as well as NZR Consulting.

Staci Langham was promoted to General Manager and will continue to oversee Team Relations, GT World Challenge America, and GT America. Langham has been a member of the World Challenge organization for over a decade.

Robbie Montinola was promoted to VP, Marketing Communications & Business Development and will oversee several new hires in his department. Montinola enters his fifth season with SRO after a many year career in the tech media and entertainment space

Susan Dunklau was promoted to CFO. Dunklau has been with the series since 2011, most recently serving as the Senior Series Administrator.

Joining the team for 2022:

Dean Case joins as Press Officer. Case has previously worked for Ford Racing, NISMO, and Mazdaspeed. Case will lead efforts to tell the multitude of stories from within the SRO paddock.

Natasha Masterson will join as the Manager for Marketing & Business Development. Masterson’s career in motorsports and luxury automotive extends over a decade. She has worked extensively in IndyCar, Formula One, WEC, IMSA, and with brands such as McLaren and Lamborghini.

Kenzie Manning and Raymond Fong join Team Relations. Manning has a diverse motorsports background ranging from pit crew work to hospitality. Fong has been involved in motorsports since high school and is an experienced sports marketing and events professional having most recently worked for the Golden State Warriors.

Mitchell Mefford will join the SRO engineering team. Mefford is well known in the paddock having previously served as a part of the weekend SRO technical staff since 2019.

SRO Motorsports America operates four championships, three for GT cars, and one for Touring Cars:

Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS

GT America powered by AWS

Pirelli GT4 America

TC America powered by Skip Barber Championship

The multiple series managed by the SRO Motorsports America umbrella can trace their origins to GT & Touring Car Championships launched in the 1980’s. Many fans remember the series under previous names of SPEED World Challenge, and Pirelli World Challenge. Pirelli has been the exclusive tire provider to the series since 2011. Brands competing in the series include Acura, Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Ferrari, Ford, Ginetta, Honda, Hyundai, KTM, Lamborghini, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes AMG, Mini, Nissan, Porsche, and Toyota.

The 2022 SRO race schedule is as follows:

· February 25-27 | Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (GT America only)

· April 15-17 | Sonoma Raceway (All series)

· May 20-22 | Ozarks International Raceway (All series except GT America)

· June 17-19 | VIRginia International Raceway (All series)

· July 22-24 | Watkins Glen International (All series)

· August 5-7 | Music City Grand Prix (GT America only)

· August 19-21 | Road America (All series)

· September 23-25 | Sebring International Raceway (All series)

· October 7-9 | Indianapolis Motor Speedway (All series)

All races are streamed live and archived for on-demand viewing at https://www.youtube.com/gtworld