Singapore GP signs new F1 deal to 2028

The Singapore Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 calendar for a further seven seasons following the signing of a new contract.

F1 has not raced in Singapore since 2019 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but despite consecutive cancellations there remained the desire to extend the deal to race at the Marina Bay street circuit. That contract has now been agreed, with the race remaining on the calendar up to and including the 2028 season.

“I am delighted that Formula 1 will continue to race in Singapore for another seven years,” F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said. “The Marina Bay street circuit hosted the first night race in F1 history in 2008, and Singapore has continued to thrill fans, teams, and drivers ever since. Singapore holds a special place on the F1 calendar, and this extension is part of our long-term commitment to continue to grow the sport in Asia.

“The plans that are in place to reduce the carbon footprint of the event are impressive and align with our plans to be Net Zero Carbon as a sport by 2030 and I look forward to continuing our successful relationship with Singapore GP and the Singapore Tourism Board as Formula 1 returns to this incredible city.”

The announcement comes with Singapore committing to returning to the calendar this season, retaining its traditional September race date in what is a sign of the city’s recovery from the pandemic.

“Even as we deal with the immediate challenges of the pandemic, it is important that we focus on our recovery and long term growth,” Singapore’s minister in charge of trade relations S Iswaran said. “The Singapore F1 race continues to be a strong focal point for tourists, global events and business meetings.

“We have decided to continue hosting the F1 race for another seven years, after thoroughly evaluating the long-term benefits that a term extension could bring to Singapore. The renewal will help sustain Singapore’s reputation as a global city with a vibrant lifestyle, attracting international visitors as travel rebounds, and generating business revenue and jobs for Singaporeans.

“We will ensure that this year’s and future races, as large scale international sporting events, are COVID-safe, informed by the prevailing pandemic situation and public health assessment. We will also work with all stakeholders to ensure the Singapore race is sustainable.

“We are grateful for the continued support of fans and the local community as we work closely with Formula 1 Management, Singapore GP, and our partners to make the Singapore race even more exciting and memorable, and sustain its position as an iconic event on the F1 calendar.”