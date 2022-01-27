IMSA acquires Historic Sportscar Racing series

IMSA has purchased the Historic Sportscar Racing series. HSR’s schedule for 2022 remains unchanged, and in the future, IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship calendar is expected to include a few dates with HSR serving as one of the support series where vintage prototypes, GTs, and sedans from the past help IMSA to celebrate its history with its modern sports car fans.

“IMSA’s future is extremely bright, with many new and innovative platforms debuting over the next several years,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “Bringing HSR into the IMSA family substantially strengthens the links to previous generations of sports car racing, from eras that predate IMSA all the way through to cars that have competed in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.”

HSR President David Hinton will remain with the organization under its new IMSA ownership.

“When IMSA first approached me about their interest in being involved in the vintage and historic racing scene, I knew this could be the perfect opportunity for both HSR and IMSA,” he said, “IMSA’s enthusiasm and love for our sport is unquestionable, and I look forward to working with John and the entire IMSA team as we continue to grow the HSR brand and footprint.”

HSR’s season begins in April at Sebring as part of a nine-race schedule that visits Barber Motorsports Park, Daytona International Speedway, Road America, Road Atlanta, and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.