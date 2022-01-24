GTD Pro and GTD teams penalized for tire usage infractions

A few GTD Pro and GTD cars will not start the Rolex 24 where they apparently qualified after they were found to be outside tire usage requirements in the Rolex 24 qualifying race.

Following post-race inspection, the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche and the No. 97 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GTD Pro entries, along with the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche GTD car, were given the time equivalent of drive-through penalties for for failing to operate within parameters defined by Michelin and IMSA.

Teams were given a warning in-race for the first infraction before penalties were applied for a second. The No. 79 Porsche finished second in GTD Pro, while the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche was third in GTD.

In a tech bulletin issued prior to the start of the Roar, Michelin outlined certain requirements on cambers and pressures. Negative camber beyond 3.5 degrees is prohibited, and the bulletin specified what minimum stabilized pressures had to be for given camber ranges, starting at 29psi.