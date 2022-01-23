COTA carrying out repaving project

Over the past few weeks, Circuit of The Americas has been repaving its 3.4-mile multi-purpose road course ahead of the U.S. Grand Prix venue’s busy race and event schedule this year.

The project went ahead after the Austin, Texas track hired consultants to review asphalt designs and diagnose the parts of the circuit in need of resurfacing. Ground penetration radar and laser mapping equipment were used to identify the different repairs needed. From this data, COTA developed a plan to repave Turns 12 through 16 and build a concrete pad to reinforce the areas at Turns 2 and 10. Additionally, COTA worked with contractors to ensure the new asphalt and concrete foundations were even and flush.

Major race events for COTA in 2022 include NASCAR on March 25-27, MotoGP on April 8-10 and Formula 1 on October 21-23.