PODCAST: Tyler Ankrum

Tyler Ankrum says it’s been a “pretty easy” transition to Hattori Racing as he gets set to take the wheel of the No. 16 Toyota. Ankrum joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to talk about how well things are going with already building team chemistry as well as:

*Being with a smaller group in HRE

*Why and how the move from GMS Racing happened

*First impressions of new crew chief Scott Zipadelli

*If this is a year Ankrum feels he has to step up

*How much he was affected by the lack of practice and qualifying

*Thoughts on working with Chase Purdy this season

*Getting his chance in a fast 16 truck