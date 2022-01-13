IndyCar announces $1m PeopleReady Force for Good Challenge

A driver and race team winning a race on all three types of circuits during the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series will be able to win $1 million for themselves and a charity through the new PeopleReady Force for Good Challenge, part of a new partnership between industrial staffing giant PeopleReady and INDYCAR.

The first driver who wins at least once this season on a road course, street circuit and oval will share $500,000 with their team and donate $500,000 to that driver and team’s chosen charity.

“The PeopleReady Force for Good Challenge will help drive home PeopleReady’s mission to connect people and work as a force for good in the communities they serve while highlighting the skill of NTT IndyCar Series teams and drivers and our collective commitment to helping others,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “This program will keep fans engaged all season and continue to raise vital awareness for a variety of worthy charities.”

History shows there’s a very good chance of a driver, team and charity winning big in 2022 through the PeopleReady Force for Good Challenge. One driver achieved the feat of winning on a road course, street circuit and oval for six consecutive seasons from 2015-20, with that streak finally ending last season.

A Team Penske driver won on all three types of tracks in a season four times in five years between 2016-20, with Josef Newgarden in 2017 and 2020, Simon Pagenaud in 2019 and Will Power in 2016.

“Our partnership with IndyCar will accelerate our ability to put work and workforces within reach by raising awareness with race fans,” said Taryn Owen, president and COO of PeopleReady. “We are excited to challenge all NTT IndyCar Series drivers to compete for the grand prize of $1 million and provide them with the opportunity to give back to a charity they are passionate about.”

There will be a winner in all 17 races this season, even if a driver can’t pull off the “triple crown” of winning on all three types of circuits. PeopleReady is offering an additional $10,000 to the winner of every race this season, also to be split with their selected charity.

“PeopleReady is committed to making a difference through our mission and by giving back to the communities we serve,” said Patrick Beharelle, CEO of TrueBlue, the parent company of PeopleReady. “We are excited for the opportunity to amplify that work through the PeopleReady Force for Good Challenge in partnership with the talented NTT IndyCar Series teams and drivers.”