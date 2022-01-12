Ragan rejoins Rick Ware Racing for Daytona 500

Rick Ware Racing will field a NASCAR Cup Series car for David Ragan in the season-opening Daytona 500 and multiple races this season.

The team announced Wednesday that Ragan would drive the No. 15 Ford Mustang. Sponsors for the team will be announced at a later date, and a complete list of the races Ragan plans to compete in was not revealed.

“I am thrilled to be back in the Daytona 500 driving the new 2022 Ford Mustang for RWR,” said Ragan in a team release. “I have always loved racing at Daytona and know that we will have a shot to lead laps and contend for the win this year. The Daytona 500 is a special race with the best drivers in the world, and I can’t wait to hit the track.”

Ragan is getting a chance to test the Next Gen car with the team Wednesday at Daytona.

A former full-time Cup Series competitor from 2007-19, Ragan has 41 top-10 finishes, and two career wins. Ragan scored his first career win in the Cup Series in the summer 2011 race at Daytona International Speedway.

Ragan has run two races over the last two seasons for Ware, both in the Daytona 500. He finished fourth in the 2020 race and 37th last season.

“I am really excited to have David back behind the wheel of one of our Rick Ware Racing Fords,” said team owner Rick Ware. “David is a great asset to the RWR family. In 2020, RWR scored our first top-five in the Daytona 500 with Ragan behind the wheel, and I’m optimistic that through our new Ford Performance alliance, we could see that No. 15 leading the field to the checkered flag on February 20th.”